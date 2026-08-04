"Because they denied it, I want to hear them categorically deny under oath that they do not know the person, that the incident never happened, and that there was never any such plan," Matibag said.

On Monday, Matibag said the subpoenas for Paras and Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste were signed last Friday and would be served by the bureau.

Earlier, NBI agents rescued several women during an anti-human trafficking entrapment operation, during which one of the alleged victims claimed they had been recruited for a supposed plot involving Recto.

Matibag said that while those arrested were being processed, they repeatedly insisted that they had done nothing illegal and had not received any money. He noted that the operation was documented through body-worn cameras used by NBI agents.

According to Matibag, one of the individuals later remarked, "Perhaps we are being pressured. Does this have anything to do with the work we were asked to do involving Senator Ralph Recto?"

The women rescued during the operation are being treated as victims of alleged human trafficking and have been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Meanwhile, the alleged talent manager has undergone inquest proceedings for qualified human trafficking.

Paras and Leviste have both denied the allegations against them.