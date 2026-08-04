National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag on Tuesday denied allegations that the bureau is being weaponized or taking sides in politically sensitive cases, saying all investigations are guided by evidence, due process, and the law.
"We're all accused of being weaponized, that we take sides. Pagka administration ganito, ganyan. Pero hindi po iyon totoo. To us, we're always guided by evidence and process, as stated in the law," Matibag said.
Matibag said the bureau has not undertaken any action beyond its legal mandate since he assumed office.
"I haven't done anything so far, since I arrived, that is not within our mandate," he said.
He added that NBI agents are instructed to conduct investigations professionally and exercise restraint even when faced with hostility from individuals under investigation.
"In NBI practice, we treat everyone professionally. We are sometimes the ones receiving profanity. My instructions to our agents conducting investigations are to exercise maximum tolerance," he said.
Matibag rejected accusations that the bureau is being used against government critics, insisting that all NBI investigations are anchored on evidence, due process, and the law.
He maintained that the NBI remains faithful to its legal mandate despite claims that its actions are politically motivated.
Matibag explained that investigators are expected to uphold professionalism because NBI agents are considered persons in authority and should never abuse the respect or fear that may come with their position.
He made the remarks while discussing the bureau's investigation into an alleged plot to frame Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, describing the case as more serious than an ordinary criminal investigation.
"Nakakatakot po. Hindi na ito iyong normal na ginagawa. Napakahirap. Alam naman po natin we're heavily polarized, iyong banggaan ng politika," Matibag said.
Despite the current political climate, Matibag said the NBI will continue to discharge its duties impartially, stressing that the bureau's decisions will remain based on evidence, the rule of law, and its statutory mandate.