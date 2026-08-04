"I haven't done anything so far, since I arrived, that is not within our mandate," he said.

He added that NBI agents are instructed to conduct investigations professionally and exercise restraint even when faced with hostility from individuals under investigation.

"In NBI practice, we treat everyone professionally. We are sometimes the ones receiving profanity. My instructions to our agents conducting investigations are to exercise maximum tolerance," he said.

Matibag rejected accusations that the bureau is being used against government critics, insisting that all NBI investigations are anchored on evidence, due process, and the law.

He maintained that the NBI remains faithful to its legal mandate despite claims that its actions are politically motivated.

Matibag explained that investigators are expected to uphold professionalism because NBI agents are considered persons in authority and should never abuse the respect or fear that may come with their position.

He made the remarks while discussing the bureau's investigation into an alleged plot to frame Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, describing the case as more serious than an ordinary criminal investigation.

"Nakakatakot po. Hindi na ito iyong normal na ginagawa. Napakahirap. Alam naman po natin we're heavily polarized, iyong banggaan ng politika," Matibag said.

Despite the current political climate, Matibag said the NBI will continue to discharge its duties impartially, stressing that the bureau's decisions will remain based on evidence, the rule of law, and its statutory mandate.