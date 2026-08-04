"Hindi, wala. Sa amin wala. I don't know kung sino nakahuli. Wala sa amin," Matibag said.

Asked whether the NBI continues efforts to locate Dela Rosa, Matibag replied: "Lagi naman."

His statement came after reports circulated claiming that Dela Rosa had been arrested. The senator has been linked by ICC prosecutors to alleged crimes against humanity in connection with the Duterte administration's anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Earlier, Dela Rosa asked the Supreme Court to stop the NBI and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV from arresting, detaining, or serving any ICC warrant or other foreign-issued document against him.

The high court, however, denied his request for a temporary restraining order and status quo ante order, with the en banc voting 9-5-1 against granting interim relief.

According to the ICC, the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa was issued under seal by Pre-Trial Chamber I on 6 November 2025.