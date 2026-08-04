Remote islands dependent on diesel-fired power plants are getting a fuel lifeline as state-run National Power Corp. (Napocor) begins diesel deliveries under a government supply deal to insulate missionary areas from the latest oil price shock.

The agency said Tuesday it started lifting diesel fuel from Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) under their agency-to-agency fuel supply agreement, bolstering fuel inventories needed to keep its Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) plants operating despite rising fuel costs triggered by the Middle East conflict.

“NAPOCOR alone cannot fulfill the task of ensuring sustained power generation in missionary areas, especially in view of the upward movements in fuel cost caused by the Middle East conflict.