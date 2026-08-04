The AI-powered system features an automated drafting assistant, a personalized legislative feed and a searchable research database to help vice mayors and Sanggunian members craft policies more efficiently.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Vice Mayors' League of the Philippines and the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance.

According to the DILG, the platform will reduce paperwork, streamline legislative workflows, improve records management and encourage LGUs to share policy innovations and best practices.

The initiative forms part of the department's broader push to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen evidence-based policymaking in local governments.