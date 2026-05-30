P7.3B payout benefits 525,000 members

Government workers and pensioners facing rising living costs have begun receiving direct cash relief as the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) released billions of pesos in loan amortization refunds under its Balik Ginhawa program, covering hundreds of thousands of members nationwide.

GSIS reported that 525,447 applicants had been approved out of 598,420 applications, with a total of about P7.3 billion already credited to members and pensioners. The figure represents nearly nine in 10 applicants processed, with remaining accounts still being completed.

The state pension fund said partner banks have been directed to finish crediting around P7.5 billion in total payouts, with the remaining balance expected to reflect in member accounts within several banking days.

One-time refund

The program provides a one-time refund equivalent to up to three months of loan amortizations paid from December 2025 to February 2026. While the refund is released upfront, regular loan deductions continue, with repayment terms adjusted accordingly and no additional interest or penalties imposed.

GSIS president and general manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso said the initiative was implemented in line with national efforts to support workers affected by inflation and high fuel prices.

“Balik Ginhawa complies with the directive of the President to provide immediate assistance to our members and pensioners,” Veloso said.

Applications are processed through the GSIS Touch mobile application, which allows members to check eligibility, compute refundable amounts, and submit requests without visiting physical offices.

Approved claims

credited within three days

Approved claims are typically credited within three working days, while disapproved applications are likewise communicated through the platform.

The Balik Ginhawa program is part of the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport, which seeks to cushion households from the impact of fuel-driven inflation and broader cost pressures.

GSIS said applications remain voluntary and will continue to be accepted until 31 October 2026.