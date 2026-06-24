US Marine band to stage free Manila concert for Freedom 250

Scheduled for 5 p.m., the performance forms part of the United States' "Freedom 250" campaign commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The event also highlights the enduring ties between the United States and the Philippines as both countries mark 80 years of diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty in 2026.

Joining the MARFORPAC Band are the Armed Forces of the Philippines Band and performers from the World Championship of Performing Arts for an evening celebrating music, culture and shared history.

“At its heart, Freedom 250 is more than a milestone—it is a moment to honor what America stands for and the ideals that have shaped it across generations. Through the music of the MARFORPAC Band, that story is told without words, carried by the artistry, discipline, and goodwill that U.S. military musicians have brought to stages around the world. We are proud to share that experience here, as a reflection of the deep and enduring bond between our two nations,” said U.S. Embassy Deputy Director of Public Engagement Chad Kinnear.

The MARFORPAC Band is composed of 39 Marines, with 10 members participating in the Philippines visit as part of a brass ensemble.

The musicians, who are also trained Marines, perform jazz and contemporary music across the Indo-Pacific region as part of cultural and diplomatic engagements.

“They are not only musicians—they are Marines. Every one of them completed the same recruit training as every other Marine who has ever served under our flag. They earned the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor. Music is how they serve—and in every note they play, they carry the values of this Corps: honor, courage, and commitment,” said U.S. Marine Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aaron Carpenter, the band's director.

During their stay, band members will also conduct music workshops for students at the Philippine High School for the Arts and the University of the East.

The visit will conclude with a performance during the U.S. Embassy's annual Independence Day reception as part of the Freedom 250 campaign.