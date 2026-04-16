Philippines, U.S. forces kick off most expansive Balikatan exercise

Field training throughout the Philippines will culminate in capstone events to rehearse warfighting skills in maritime security, coastal defense, and the integration of combined and joint fires to sharpen command and control skills.

Vessels from four countries will also join in the multi-day multilateral maritime exercise along the west coast of the Philippines, conducting deck landing qualifications, live-fire gunnery, anti-submarine warfare, and search and rescue training.

Along with this, Humanitarian and civic assistance activities, including engineering and construction projects, and community health engagements at five locations across the archipelago, will participate in the program, benefitting Filipino communities and strengthening assistance preparedness.

“Our alliance with the Philippines has been a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific for 75 years,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian Wortman, I Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General.

Wortman highlighted that the Balikatan is a powerful demonstration of a strong commitment to the alliance, noting that it will further enhance shared strengths and capabilities, creating trust and readiness to safeguard a prosperous and peaceful future for the region.