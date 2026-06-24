SB19's goes full California dreaming after Lollapalooza debut

The P-Pop Kings—composed of Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios, Stell Ajero, and Ken Suson—are set to perform global hits such as “Gento,” “Bazinga,” “DAM,” “Crimzone,” and “MAPA,” among others, at Lollapalooza, the 35-year-old flagship music festival known for featuring some of the most celebrated artists across various genres.

July 30 marks SB19’s Lollapalooza performance, a milestone expected to be one of the biggest moments in the Southeast Asian supergroup’s career.

Following their Chicago Lollapalooza appearance, the group will head to California for a show at Graton Resort & Casino on 8 August.

Fly high, SB19!