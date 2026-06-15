SB19 sets Thanksgiving international fan meets in US, Japan

SB19 has announced two Thanksgiving fan meets, billed as I WaS There, which will take place first in the United States and then in Japan.

The P-pop Kings, composed of Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin de Dios, Stell Ajero and Ken Suson, made the announcement through a Facebook post.

The first I WaS There Thanksgiving Fan Meet will be held at Graton Resort and Casino in Sacramento, USA, on 8 August, while the second fan gathering will take place in Yokohama, Japan, on 18 August.

Prior to these international fan meets, the Southeast Asian superstar pop group will make history as the first Filipino act to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival on 30 July. They are also set to perform at Summer Sonic in Japan on 15 August.

With these developments, SB19 continues to raise the Filipino flag through its showcase of world-class talent and music.