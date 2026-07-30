They later took the stage to perform two of their biggest hits, “Gento” and “Wakas.”

SB19 leader Pablo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity Grammy Museum gave them.

“It’s such an honor to be able to perform on this stage and show Filipino talent all over the world,” he said.

The group also reflected on the significance of the experience, saying the Grammy Museum “gave us more than a stage.”

“It gave us another reason to keep dreaming bigger,” they wrote, adding, “Last night was proof that our journey continues and that our mission to bring Filipino music to the world is far from over.”

SB19 is set to perform at Lollapalooza on 31 July, followed by their “I WaS There” Thanksgiving Fanmeet in the United States on 8 and 9 August. The group will then head to Japan for Summer Sonic on 14 and 15 August before wrapping up their “I WaS There” Thanksgiving Fanmeet in the country.