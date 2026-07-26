Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said SB19's growing international influence makes the group an ideal representative of the Philippines.

"SB19's talent is undeniable—their music is powerful, and so is their influence. They have the reach to connect with fans across the United States, Europe, ASEAN, and beyond," Angara-Mathay said.

She noted that the group's popularity has translated into increased interest among overseas Filipinos and foreign fans to visit the country.

"In the U.S., we're seeing that influence become something real: Filipino-Americans who grew up watching SB19 online are now booking flights home, some for the first time in years, just to see them perform on their home turf," she said.

The tourism chief added that a similar trend is emerging across Southeast Asia, where SB19's fan base continues to expand.

"Whether it's a Filipino-American flying halfway across the world or a fan in Taiwan or Bangkok just a few hours away, SB19 is giving people real reasons to visit the Philippines. That's the kind of reach we want to build on," Angara-Mathay added.

Under the partnership, SB19 will work with the DOT to encourage its global fan base, known as A'TIN, to visit the Philippines and experience the country's culture and destinations firsthand.

SB19 member Josh Cullen welcomed the appointment, saying the collaboration aligns with the group's long-term vision.

"Matagal na po itong moment na ito na inaantay namin (This is something we've been looking forward to for so long)," Josh Cullen said.

He added that the group hopes to make "a genuine difference" by partnering with organizations that share its vision and by using its international platform to connect with the global Filipino diaspora while promoting Filipino culture.

Historic international run

The announcement coincides with one of the biggest moments in SB19's international career.

On 29 July, the group will become the first Filipino act to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

A day later, on 30 July, SB19 will make history as the first Filipino act to perform at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago, one of the world's biggest music festivals.

Their international schedule will continue in August with performances at Summer Sonic 2026 in Osaka and Tokyo alongside fellow Filipino artists ena mori and BINI, the latter of which was also recently named a DOT tourism ambassador.

Known for incorporating Filipino identity into their music and creative projects, SB19 has built a strong international following, with A'TIN chapters across Southeast Asia, the United States, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. The DOT said the partnership aims to harness that global reach to attract more visitors to the Philippines while showcasing the country's culture and tourism offerings.

The agency said additional tourism initiatives featuring SB19 will be announced in the coming months.