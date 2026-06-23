SB19 signs with UTA for global representation

In an Instagram post, UTA Music wrote: “UTA has signed multi-award-winning, chart-topping Filipino music group SB19 for global representation in all areas, including live touring and brand partnerships.”

“Since their debut in 2018, SB19 has become one of the most influential acts in Southeast Asian music, amassing over one billion career streams and cultivating a passionate global fanbase known as ‘A’TIN.’ Their latest album, Wakas at Simula, features the single ‘Visa.’”

The post acknowledged SB19’s major achievements, including its nomination in the “Top Social Artist” category at the Billboard Music Awards in 2021.

The group’s global representation is welcome news to its multitude of fans, opening doors to wider international opportunities and further cementing its status as one of the Philippines’ biggest musical acts.