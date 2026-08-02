The Department of Tourism (DOT) organized simultaneous watch parties across the country on 31 July to celebrate SB19's historic performance at Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago, where the group became the first Filipino act to perform at the world-renowned music festival.

The main event, dubbed "Lunetapalooza," was held at the Open Air Auditorium of Rizal Park in Manila, while parallel watch parties took place in Clark, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran, Butuan, and Cagayan de Oro, drawing thousands of A'TIN fans nationwide.