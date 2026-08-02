The Department of Tourism (DOT) organized simultaneous watch parties across the country on 31 July to celebrate SB19's historic performance at Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago, where the group became the first Filipino act to perform at the world-renowned music festival.
The main event, dubbed "Lunetapalooza," was held at the Open Air Auditorium of Rizal Park in Manila, while parallel watch parties took place in Clark, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran, Butuan, and Cagayan de Oro, drawing thousands of A'TIN fans nationwide.
Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the initiative was meant to celebrate SB19's milestone and allow Filipino fans to experience the performance together. She also praised the group for promoting Filipino culture and identity worldwide, noting that tourism is not only about destinations but also about culture, food, music, and the arts.
The nationwide celebration followed the DOT's recent appointment of SB19 as the Philippines' newest Tourism Ambassadors, recognizing the group's growing global influence. Earlier in Chicago, SB19 also became the first Filipino group to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game before the Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees matchup.
The DOT said the watch parties reflect its continuing efforts to promote Filipino excellence and strengthen the country's tourism brand through music and the creative industries.