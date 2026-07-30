The watch parties kick off on 31 July at 4 a.m. at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium in Manila, SMX Convention Center Pampanga, Bacolod City Government Center, and Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao. Another screening will be held at SM CDO Downtown Premier at 7 p.m. on the same day.

Fans can also catch replay watch parties at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao on 31 July at 6 p.m., followed by screenings at Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig and Ayala Center Cebu on 1 August at 6 p.m.

For those tuning in from home, SB19’s performance will stream live on Disney+ at 3:45 a.m. (PHT) on 31 July, with no replay available, while Weverse will carry the livestream beginning at 4:30 a.m. (PHT).