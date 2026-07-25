A'TIN who can’t make it to Chicago won’t have to miss SB19’s historic appearance at Lollapalooza, as the P-pop powerhouse’s performance will be livestreamed exclusively on Disney+.

The streaming platform announced that SB19’s set will air live on 31 July (Philippine time) as part of its coverage of the world-renowned music festival. The livestream begins at 3:45 a.m. daily from 31 July to 3 August, giving viewers front-row access to one of the biggest music events in the world from the comfort of their homes.

SB19 is making history as the first homegrown Filipino act to perform at Lollapalooza, joining an international lineup of artists at the annual festival. The group is expected to bring its signature “Mahalima” energy to the global stage while representing Filipino music before thousands of festivalgoers.

As the only homegrown Filipino act on the lineup, SB19 is set to showcase P-pop on one of the world’s biggest music festival stages alongside some of the biggest names in the global music industry.

SB19 will share the Lollapalooza 2026 lineup with an impressive roster of global artists, including Lorde, John Summit, Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jennie, Olivia Dean, The xx, Tate McRae, 5 Seconds of Summer, Empire of the Sun, Wet Leg, Blood Orange, Zara Larsson, Yungblud, Lil Uzi Vert, Suki Waterhouse, aespa, Wolf Alice, Ethel Cain, YOASOBI, The Chainsmokers, beabadoobee, MUNA, and Amber Mark, among many others.