SB19 is set to make history as the first Filipino group to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees game on 29 July at Rate Field in Chicago.
Composed of Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios, Stell Ajero and Ken Suson, the P-pop Kings announced the milestone on Instagram, alongside their packed schedule for the rest of July and August.
Their international engagements include a performance at the Grammy Museum on 28 July, an appearance at Lollapalooza on 30 July, the "I WaS There Thanksgiving Fanmeet" in the United States on 8 and 9 August, performances at Summer Sonic on 14 and 15 August, and the "I WaS There Thanksgiving Fanmeet" in Japan on 18 August.
With the ceremonial first pitch, SB19 joins the exclusive list of Filipino celebrities who have been given the honor at Major League Baseball games, including Manny Pacquiao, Liza Soberano and Jo Koy.
As the group continues to rack up career firsts on the global stage, SB19 further solidifies its status as one of P-pop's biggest trailblazers.