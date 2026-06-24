DOJ looking into possible civil liability in Tacloban school shooting incident

However, Martinez stressed that it is still premature to determine liability as law enforcement authorities have yet to complete their investigation into the incident.

He said the findings of law enforcement should not be preempted.

This was his response when asked about the possible liability of the school and parents if it is proven that the minors committed the shooting.

He said any charges that may be filed will depend on the evidence gathered and the findings of investigators.

Martinez said liability may be either criminal or civil, depending on the circumstances.

The DOJ spokesperson explained that, as a general rule under criminal law, criminal liability rests on the individuals who directly committed the act unless evidence shows that other persons conspired with them.

He added that civil liability on the part of parents or school officials would likewise depend on the circumstances surrounding the case.

The shooting incident is currently being investigated by authorities, wherein two Grade 9 students, aged 14 and 15, allegedly opened fire on campus, killing three students and injuring several others.