DOJ orders prosecutors to coordinate with police in Tacloban school shooting probe

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said the agency has coordinated with the Office of the Regional Prosecutor in Region 8 to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred at San Jose National High School on Monday.

Martinez said the Tacloban City Police Office and the Office of the City Prosecutor of Tacloban are currently gathering evidence and establishing the facts surrounding the shooting.

Authorities are looking into all relevant details, including the identities of the victims and injured persons, the individuals allegedly involved, as well as the circumstances and possible motive behind the attack.

The DOJ said two minors, aged 15 and 14, have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police earlier reported that the suspects allegedly fired indiscriminately inside the school premises, resulting in multiple casualties.

Martinez said the DOJ would allow investigators and prosecutors to complete their work while ensuring that all legal safeguards are observed, particularly those involving children in conflict with the law.

"The Department of Justice will allow law enforcement authorities and prosecutors to complete their investigation while ensuring that all legal safeguards, particularly those involving children in conflict with the law, are strictly observed," he said.

The DOJ said additional information would be released once the facts have been sufficiently established and are appropriate for public disclosure.

The investigation remains ongoing.