CIDG eyes charges Friday in Ateneo drowning case

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Wednesday that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's fact-finding investigation is nearing completion, with only a handful of resource persons yet to be interviewed.

Among those expected to provide statements are Ateneo President Fr. Roberto “Bobby” Yap, Vice President for Administration Fr. Nemesio Que and businessman Manny Pangilinan, chairman and trustee of the MVP Sports Foundation.

“Our investigation into what happened in Aurora is only two days away. All that remains are a few former players and the Ateneo management. Our investigation is almost finished, it is pretty conclusive. On Friday we will submit it to the DOJ for filing of the case,” Remulla said.

He said investigators have gathered more than 1,200 pages of testimonies from nearly 100 individuals connected to the case.

“We interviewed almost a hundred people. Maybe 1,200 pages of testimony from those who were there and we are almost complete,” he said.

“The CIDG is already conclusive and very confident in the case buildup and you will see,” he added.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the CIDG intends to refer its findings to prosecutors for determination of the appropriate charges and the number of individuals who may face criminal liability.

Based on the latest assessment, authorities are looking at recommending charges against 10 to 11 members of the Ateneo men's basketball coaching staff.

“We have a case and it’s up to the prosecution to file a case. On the part of the PNP, we will forward or refer these records of investigation to the prosecution with the recommendations,” Nartatez said.

Authorities are investigating possible criminal negligence and potential violations of the Anti-Hazing Act.

Baterbonia and Adili drowned during an off-campus training activity at a beach resort in Dipaculao, Aurora on 8 June.

On Tuesday, CIDG investigators conducted a reconstruction of the incident, including an assessment of sea conditions, tide levels and the locations of the victims at the time of the tragedy.

Earlier, CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III's successor, Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II, said investigators do not consider the deaths a simple accident and are looking into possible homicide or hazing-related liabilities.

Morico noted that the organizers were allegedly aware of the prevailing sea conditions, which may have posed risks, particularly to non-swimmers.