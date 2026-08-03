The investigation stems from an entrapment operation recently conducted by the NBI National Capital Region (NCR) team at a five-star hotel in Malate, Manila.

The operation led to the arrest of a talent manager and the rescue of five female talents.

According to Matibag, the talent manager admitted that he had allegedly been contracted to recruit four women to fabricate allegations accusing Recto of using illegal drugs and coercing them into sexual acts.

The women were allegedly promised a total of P5 million to carry out the scheme.

While Paras has said he is willing to cooperate with the investigation, Matibag said investigators recovered screenshots of digital conversations allegedly linking the former lawmaker to the operation.

A forensic examination of Paras' voluntarily surrendered mobile phone also revealed that some allegedly incriminating text messages had already been deleted.

Matibag maintained that the incident was part of a coordinated character assassination campaign.

He added that investigators are also looking into whether the alleged masterminds intended to target sitting senators if the operation against Recto had succeeded.

Meanwhile, Paras may pursue criminal, civil, and administrative charges against those linking him to the alleged plot to frame Recto, although no final decision has been made, according to his lawyer.

Lawyer Mark Kristopher Tolentino said the legal team is still evaluating reports, alleged affidavits, electronic communications, and other available information related to the accusations against Paras.

"At this stage, our legal team is carefully reviewing the reports, alleged affidavits, electronic communications, and other available information concerning the accusations against former Congressman Jing Paras," Tolentino said.

He stressed that no decision has been made on whether to file cases, adding that any legal action would depend solely on the evidence.