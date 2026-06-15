CIDG eyes homicide, hazing raps vs Ateneo officials in drowning probe

During a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II said investigators will also issue subpoenas to officials of Smart Communications after learning that the basketball program is independently managed by a foundation.

“Based on information from the university's athletics office, the Ateneo men's basketball team is autonomous and independently run by a foundation. The program planning and the funding are handled by the foundation, which is Smart Communications,” Morico said.

The CIDG chief said investigators are examining allegations that the two victims, both newcomers to the team, may have been subjected to activities that fall within the scope of the Anti-Hazing Act.

Morico explained that the law covers not only fraternities but also organizations that require participants to undergo strenuous or potentially dangerous physical activities.

He said the possible filing of homicide or hazing charges will depend on the results of interviews with coaches, players, former student-athletes and other individuals summoned by the CIDG.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Morico said initial findings point to the coaching staff, particularly head coach Tab Baldwin, as central figures in the inquiry.

“When the course of investigation, kaninong utak 'yung ganung training? That's part of the question, but right now all directions pinpoint to the head coach, and we are not totally exonerating anyone. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Morico also confirmed that statements made by Baldwin's estranged wife, which circulated online following the tragedy, will form part of the investigators' line of questioning.

“That is one of the parts of the line of questioning that we will be asking Ateneo authorities, and we will also try to reach out to the wife, who I think is abroad, including the daughter,” he said.

Adili and Baterbonia reportedly drowned during a team-building activity at a resort in Dipaculao, Aurora on 8 June, prompting multiple investigations into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.