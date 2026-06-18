CIDG to submit Ateneo deaths probe to DOJ next week

Remulla said investigators are still gathering information but noted that the interviews conducted so far have proceeded fairly.

“We are still gathering the facts. Okay naman ang treatment sa kanila. Tinanong ko ang mga magulang at saka abogado kung meron aggressive line of questioning, kung merong they felt uncomfortable. Lahat ng players nag-agree na very fair ang proceedings,” he told reporters at Camp Crame.

He added that former Ateneo men's basketball coach Thomas Anthony “Tab” Baldwin and other members of the coaching staff have been subpoenaed to appear before CIDG investigators on Friday.

“Well, subpoena is a subpoena. Kung hindi siya mag-attend we will cite him in contempt,” Remulla said.

Investigators have already established a timeline of events, including the team's decision to hold the team-building activity, which players could swim, which could not, and whether the coaches were informed.

“Once we complete the narrative from the coaches, we will be ready to make our recommendations,” Remulla said, adding that the investigation is expected to be 99 percent complete after the coaches' statements are obtained.

He, however, declined to identify possible persons liable.

“Whenever there is a death, there is always potential liability. But at this point, I cannot yet say who may be liable,” he said.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the statements gathered from resource persons have generally been consistent and that the investigation is about 80 percent complete.

“Basically halos pare-parehas lang naman ang sinasabi nila, such that comparing it to one another dapat consistent,” Nartatez said.

He added that investigators are still interviewing students, players, coaches and school personnel to complete the fact-finding process.

The PNP chief also said authorities are looking into possible liability and potential shortcomings on the part of Ateneo.

“There are circumstances that may be shortcomings. We are looking at that, we are documenting it,” he said.

Nartatez likewise disclosed that investigators are exploring whether the incident may involve violations of the Anti-Hazing Act.

“There is a possibility that probably they can be indicted for violation of the anti-hazing law,” he said.

“Hazing is not necessarily physical contact or anything. When there is emotional [distress],” he added.

The investigation stems from the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during a team-building activity in Aurora province. Authorities have yet to announce their final recommendations pending completion of the probe.