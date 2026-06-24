Bea Millan-Windorski brings smiles to Aeta students in Pampanga

Beauty queens proved that service shines just as brightly as any crown as Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski joined her fellow The Miss Philippines 2026 titleholders in a meaningful outreach activity in Porac, Pampanga.
The queens took part in a dental mission at Katutubo Village Elementary School, bringing oral healthcare services and wellness support to students from the Aeta community.
Beyond promoting beauty and empowerment, the initiative highlighted the importance of giving back and making essential healthcare more accessible to underserved communities. Through the activity, the queens helped spread awareness on proper dental care while creating memorable moments with the children they served.
The outreach reflects the growing role of modern beauty queens as advocates for social impact, using their platforms to inspire positive change and uplift communities across the country.