“JYP has been my second home since my teenage years; a place where I’ve spent so much time and created so many cherished memories. I am now preparing to start a new chapter in a new place,” Jeongyeon wrote. An English translation of the letter was also provided in the post’s caption.

For ONCE, TWICE’s devoted fanbase, Jeongyeon made one thing clear: leaving the agency does not mean leaving the group.

“Even though I am moving on to a new chapter to take on new challenges, TWICE, the center of my life, will remain unchanged, just as it is now,” she said.

She further emphasized that continuing to meet fans as a member of TWICE remains her top priority.

Jeongyeon also thanked her fellow members, ONCE and the “JYP family” for supporting her growth throughout her career.

Her move comes alongside reports that she has signed with Varo Entertainment, an agency that also represents her sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, as well as actors Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Chae-min.

Jeongyeon, whose full name is Yoo Jeong-yeon, debuted with TWICE in 2015. The group recently concluded its “This Is For” world tour in July, including a highly anticipated stop in the Philippines.

With a decade of TWICE behind her, Jeongyeon now begins a new professional chapter—while making it clear that the group remains an important part of what comes next.