A'TIN fans who missed SB19's "Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale" will still have a rare chance to experience the group's epic concert—this time on the big screen.

A film version of their milestone concert will be shown in cinemas worldwide, as announced by Live Nation Philippines, the concert's promoter. The highly anticipated concert film is set to premiere in October, with specific playdates yet to be announced.

The concert, held on 18 April at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque, was epic in scale, featuring not one but four stages, with spectacular fireworks displays opening and closing the show.

Raising the concert bar even higher, SB19 also performed at Lollapalooza, the popular music festival in Chicago, Illinois, becoming the first Filipino act to do so. This month, the P-pop Kings are scheduled to perform at Summer Sonic in Japan.