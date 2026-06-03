Miss Philippines Earth 2026 candidates champion green advocacy

The journey to the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 crown continued beyond the pageant stage as the official candidates took part in a community outreach program that combined education, environmental action, and volunteerism.
The delegates joined a Brigada Eskwela initiative and tree-planting activity at Imus Pilot Elementary School, where they worked alongside teachers, students, and local volunteers to help prepare the school for the upcoming academic year while promoting environmental awareness.
More than a service activity, the event reflected the pageant’s continuing commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of natural resources. Through planting trees and engaging with the community, the candidates demonstrated that environmental advocacy begins with simple but meaningful actions.
The warm reception from the school community highlighted the shared goal of creating healthier, greener spaces for future generations. As the competition progresses, the delegates continue to champion causes that inspire action, proving that beauty and purpose can work hand in hand for a better tomorrow.