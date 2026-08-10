BANGUED, Abra — Classes at all levels in public and private schools across Abra have been suspended on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, due to prevailing weather conditions, the provincial government announced.
Work in all government offices across the province is also suspended.
The suspension of work in private establishments, meanwhile, is left to the discretion of their respective employers.
The provincial government said the suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers, government employees, workers and their families amid the prevailing weather conditions.
Residents were advised to remain vigilant, exercise caution and continue monitoring official advisories from the provincial government and local authorities.