Twice member Jeongyeon has officially announced her departure from JYP Entertainment, assuring fans that her commitment to the globally renowned K-pop group remains as strong as ever despite beginning a new chapter in her career.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to fans on Instagram, Jeongyeon reflected on her years with the agency that launched her career, describing JYP Entertainment as the place where she spent much of her youth and built lasting memories.

“JYP has been my second home since my teenage years; a place where I’ve spent so much time and created so many cherished memories. I am now preparing to start a new chapter in a new place,” she wrote.

The singer admitted that leaving the company was not an easy decision, but said the unwavering support of her fellow Twice members, the group’s fandom ONCE, and the JYP family gave her the courage to embrace a new challenge.