Twice member Jeongyeon has officially announced her departure from JYP Entertainment, assuring fans that her commitment to the globally renowned K-pop group remains as strong as ever despite beginning a new chapter in her career.
In a heartfelt letter addressed to fans on Instagram, Jeongyeon reflected on her years with the agency that launched her career, describing JYP Entertainment as the place where she spent much of her youth and built lasting memories.
“JYP has been my second home since my teenage years; a place where I’ve spent so much time and created so many cherished memories. I am now preparing to start a new chapter in a new place,” she wrote.
The singer admitted that leaving the company was not an easy decision, but said the unwavering support of her fellow Twice members, the group’s fandom ONCE, and the JYP family gave her the courage to embrace a new challenge.
Although she is moving to a new agency, Jeongyeon emphasized that her identity as a member of Twice remains unchanged.
“Twice, the center of my life, will remain unchanged, just as it is now. Standing before ONCE as a member of Twice will always be my very first priority,” she said, adding that she would continue to prepare wholeheartedly for both her activities with the group and her future endeavors as Yu Jeongyeon.
Jeongyeon also thanked fans for standing by her throughout her journey and promised to create more memories with them in the years ahead.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and always staying by my side. Since we still have so much time ahead of us to create new memories, I will work hard to fill those moments even more beautifully with ONCE,” she wrote.
The announcement marks the end of Jeongyeon’s long tenure with JYP Entertainment, where she trained before making her debut with Twice in 2015.