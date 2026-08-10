“Pero ang damage area doon sa catch basin between Estrella and Buendia, doon kasi ang bagsak ng lahat ng tubig mula Guadalupe pababa. Makikita ninyo naman eh, doon talaga ang bagsak,” Dizon said.

Dizon said concrete barriers along the busway prevented water from properly draining toward drainage facilities on the other side of the road.

He said he coordinated with the Department of Transportation and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to open portions of the barriers and allow accumulated water to drain.

“So ang problema lang doon, iyong mga barrier ng busway, kaya pinapunta ko rin ang DOTr doon, hinaharang iyong pag-drain ng tubig mula sa busway, papunta sa drainage natin sa kabilang side,” Dizon said.

“So, kasama ko ang MMDA, kasama ko ang DOTr noong binisita ko noong Sunday ng gabi at napagkasunduan na kailangan talagang buksan iyong mga barrier na iyon, para iyong tubig magde-drain,” he added.

Dizon said water is a major cause of deterioration on asphalt roads.

The explanation came after Dizon visited the busway Sunday night and publicly berated the project’s contractors over the damage, questioning why the drainage problem had not been anticipated.

Dizon said he has ordered the contractor to repair the potholes and address the drainage problems at no additional cost to the government.

The EDSA Busway rehabilitation includes asphalt overlays, concrete reblocking and station upgrades undertaken by the DPWH and DOTr.

Flood control failures, climate change

Meanwhile, Dizon said recent severe flooding could be attributed to a combination of problems, including failed flood control projects and worsening climate conditions.

In Bulacan, Dizon said the government is moving forward with flood control projects in Calumpit and Hagonoy while cases against contractors and DPWH officials linked to alleged irregularities continue.

He said interventions are also being pursued in Cavite, particularly in Kawit, Noveleta and Bacoor.

“Ang Kawit, Noveleta, Bacoor, iyan talaga ang catch basin ng pinupuntahan ng daloy ng tubig mula sa mga bundok ng Cavite. So, kailangan talaga makapag-intervene na tayo diyan,” Dizon said.

The DPWH is also preparing additional drainage projects for Manila.

Dizon said the agency has submitted a proposal for a P1.5-billion drainage rehabilitation project covering the entire Taft Avenue for next year.

“For next year nag-submit kami ng proposal for a—I think a P1.5 billion drainage rehabilitation for the entire Taft Avenue,” he said.

For España Boulevard, Dizon said four cross-drain projects are scheduled to begin in September and October using available savings, with additional projects proposed for 2027.

“So, hopefully by the next rainy season, makikita tayo ng further improvements ganoon sa Taft at sa España,” he said.

Dizon also cited CAMANAVA and Araneta Avenue in Quezon City as traditionally flood-prone areas that did not experience severe flooding during the latest heavy rains, which he attributed to government flood mitigation projects.