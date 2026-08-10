Sixty-seven family-beneficiaries personally received their titles during the ceremony attended by San Pedro Mayor Art Mercado.

The two associations, which have a combined 427 members, secured land acquisition loans from SHFC in February 2004 through the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, now a key modality under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

“Sa Expanded 4PH, hindi lamang pabahay ang ating isinusulong kundi pati seguridad sa paninirahan alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong BBM. Ang bawat titulong naipagkakaloob ay konkretong hakbang tungo sa pagkakaroon ng mas may dignidad na pamumuhay para sa ating mga kababayan,” Aliling said.

The housing chief said DHSUD, through SHFC, will continue strengthening the ECMP to help organized communities secure land tenure.

“Dalawampu't dalawang taon na paghihintay, ngayon ay naipagkaloob na natin sa wakas ang kanilang mga titulo. Patunay ito na sa pamamagitan ng tuloy-tuloy na pagtutulungan ng pamahalaan at ng mga komunidad, maisusulong natin ang seguridad sa paninirahan ng mas marami pang pamilyang Pilipino,” Aliling added.

The awarding formed part of the Community Mortgage Program’s 38th anniversary celebration.

DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., Assistant Secretary Johnson Domingo of DHSUD Regional Office 4A and other DHSUD, SHFC and local government officials also attended the ceremony.

Under Expanded 4PH, 47 ECMP projects have been approved nationwide and are expected to benefit more than 8,100 families.