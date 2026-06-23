Mayor Nancy Binay lauds First Lady's ‘Lab For All’

Binay said the program reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the country's healthcare system and ensuring equitable access to quality health services in line with Republic Act No. 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act.

"We sincerely thank First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos for her commitment to making healthcare more accessible to every Filipino. Through initiatives like Lab For All, essential medical services are brought directly to communities, helping more people take proactive steps toward better health and well-being," Binay said.

The initiative, launched by the First Lady in various localities since May, is implemented through medical missions and outreach programs anchored on the principles of the Universal Health Care Act.

In Makati, the program included pre-event medical missions in Barangays Valenzuela on June 19, Carmona on June 20 and Guadalupe Viejo on June 21. The activities culminated in the main event held on June 23 at the Makati Coliseum, which was attended by the First Lady.

Residents who participated in the medical missions availed themselves of various free healthcare services, including electrocardiogram (ECG) tests for individuals aged 35 and above, urinalysis, random and fasting blood sugar tests, body mass index (BMI) assessments, hemoglobin testing, cholesterol and uric acid screening, chest X-rays, fetal Doppler procedures, ultrasound services for pregnant women, medical consultations and free medicines for up to 15 days.

Binay said the initiative helps strengthen preventive healthcare, particularly among vulnerable sectors.

"Preventive healthcare is one of the most effective ways to build healthier communities. By providing free consultations, diagnostic services and medicines, Lab For All empowers residents to detect health concerns early and seek timely treatment," she said.

The mayor also thanked the First Lady for her advocacy in advancing public health initiatives and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for supporting programs aimed at improving the country's healthcare system and building healthier communities.