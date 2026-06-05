Pasig City gets FL’s LAB

“In these areas, going to a clinic, health center, or hospital is a major challenge because of the distance involved. Instead of waiting for people who are sick to go to hospitals, we will bring the services to them so they can access healthcare even in remote communities,” the President said.

“LAB for All,” one of the First Lady’s flagship projects, provides free laboratory and medical services directly to communities to improve access to healthcare regardless of location or economic status.

Since its launch in May 2023, the program has visited 35 locations nationwide.

Apart from medical services, the caravan also offers scholarships through the Commission on Higher Education and distributes vegetable seeds and fruit tree seedlings through the Department of Agriculture.

Several government agencies participated in the event, including the Development Bank of the Philippines, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry and the Food and Drug Administration.

Pasig residents also availed themselves of services from the Land Transportation Office, National Housing Authority, Pag-IBIG Fund, Public Attorney’s Office, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

The Senate Public Assistance Office and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority also joined the caravan to provide assistance and information on their respective programs.