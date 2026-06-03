FL turns over mobile lab, hospital

“Thank you to General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Geronimo Pacquiao, Dr. David Pilai, and our partners from Zenith International for making this donation possible. Together we will continue to find ways to make healthcare services more accessible to every Filipino family,” wrote the First Lady on her official Facebook page.

In a statement, Mayor Pacquiao said the mobile hospital bus will revitalize the delivery of medical services by bringing healthcare closer to the residents, particularly those on the outskirts of the city.

“Through this innovative mobile hospital bus, we can bring healthcare services closer to our communities. It is an important step toward ensuring that more citizens receive prompt, efficient, and quality medical care,” she said in Filipino.

The mayor said the First Lady’s backing is a source of inspiration for the local government in its effort to improve the well-being and quality of life of the people of General Santos City.

“Her support and concern are a great source of inspiration in our continuing effort to improve the quality of life of our fellow citizens,” she said.

Last month, the First Lady facilitated the delivery of 11 mobile hospitals to the Philippine Army, in partnership with the Gokongwei group of companies.