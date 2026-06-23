NCRPO steps up school visibility in Metro Manila

Under the leadership of NCRPO Regional Director P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin, NCRPO personnel remain actively present in school communities throughout the National Capital Region. Their presence reflects the NCRPO’s commitment to ensuring that schools remain safe, secure, and conducive to learning, while giving the public added confidence that police officers are on the ground and ready to respond whenever needed.

The sustained police presence in schools forms part of the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), a key component of the Five-Focused Agenda of PNP Chief PGEN Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., which promotes proactive policing, crime prevention, and stronger engagement with the communities being served.

“While recent incidents may cause concern, we want our students, parents, and teachers to know that NCRPO personnel remain visible, vigilant, and committed to their safety. Every police officer present in our schools sends a clear message that the security and well-being of our learners remain among our highest priorities,” Aberin said.

As schools continue their daily activities, the NCRPO remains steadfast in sustaining police visibility and strengthening its partnership with educational institutions and local communities. Through a consistent and responsive presence, the NCRPO seeks to provide not only security but also the confidence and peace of mind that every learner deserves.