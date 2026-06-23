Army pursues NPA stragglers on Bukidnon-Agusan border

“The NPA rebels are on the run. They are in survival mode,” Tubalado said.

He said the remaining 17 rebels have split into two groups.

Sustained joint military operations conducted by frontline units under the 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division resulted in the neutralization of a high-ranking rebel leader and another NPA member, as well as the recovery of three high-powered firearms following a series of encounters in Sitio Tagiptip, Barangay Iba, Cabanglasan, and Sitio Nalumosan, Barangay Silae, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, on Sunday.

The continuing military operations form part of intensified efforts to dismantle the leadership and remaining armed elements of the NCMRC, one of the communist insurgency movement’s weakened formations operating in Northern Mindanao.

During the series of operations, troops from the 1st Special Forces Battalion engaged fleeing NPA remnants, resulting in the death of an alleged rebel identified as Edward Pantandon, alias “Wando,” and the recovery of an M16 rifle.

At about 11:35 a.m. the same day, troops from the 8th Infantry Battalion encountered the same group, resulting in the death of Romeo Manpinsahan, alias “Kakoy,” identified by the military as commanding officer of Headquarters Force NEO under the NCMRC.

Troops also recovered two high-powered firearms, magazines, ammunition, and a backpack from the encounter site.

The operations were supported by personnel from the 88th Infantry Battalion, 26th Infantry Battalion, 41st and 42nd Division Reconnaissance Companies, artillery assets from the 4th and 7th Field Artillery Battalions, and intelligence units of the 4th Infantry Division.