He explained that the cases were initially split based on the respondents' salary grades. Complaints involving officials below Salary Grade 27 were filed before the RTC, while those involving higher-ranking officials were referred to the Office of the Ombudsman for possible prosecution before the Sandiganbayan.

The cases filed before various RTCs have since been consolidated and transferred to the Quezon City RTC, where all 12 plunder cases are now pending.

Martinez said the Bulacan cases are part of the government's broader investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects nationwide.

He also confirmed that the National Prosecution Service received two criminal complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office involving two separate flood control projects in Barangay Sinsin, Balamban, Cebu.

The complaints name 20 respondents, including engineers, procurement personnel, Bids and Awards Committee members, and private contractors allegedly involved in the bidding and implementation of the projects.

They face complaints for:

Technical malversation

Malversation of public funds

Violations of Sections 3(e) and 3(g) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act

Perjury

Falsification of public and private documents

Violations of the Government Procurement Reform Act

Martinez emphasized that the cases remain under preliminary investigation, and no criminal liability has been determined.

"The respondents will be given the opportunity to submit their counter-affidavits and supporting evidence before prosecutors resolve the complaints," he said.

The DOJ also disclosed that more than P800 million linked to the broader flood control investigation has already been returned to the National Treasury, with additional recoveries expected as investigations continue.

The department said it remains ready to evaluate and investigate further complaints that may be filed by the NBI or other law enforcement agencies as the nationwide probe continues.