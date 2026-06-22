Top NPA leader, member killed in Bukidnon clashes

Brig. Gen. Seigfred C. Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, said the operations were conducted in Sitio Tagiptip, Barangay Iba, Cabanglasan, and Sitio Nalumosan, Barangay Silae, Malaybalay City.

The operations formed part of intensified efforts to dismantle the remaining armed elements of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC), one of the communist group's weakened formations in Northern Mindanao.

During midnight operations, troops from the 1st Special Forces Battalion engaged fleeing NPA remnants, resulting in the death of Edward Pantandon, also known as "Wando," and the recovery of an M16 rifle.

Later that morning, troops from the 8th Infantry Battalion encountered the same group, leading to the death of Romeo Manpinsahan, alias "Kakoy," identified by the military as commanding officer of Headquarters Force NEO under the NCMRC.

Soldiers recovered two additional high-powered firearms, magazines, ammunition, and a backpack from the encounter site.

The operations were supported by personnel from the 88th Infantry Battalion, 26th Infantry Battalion, the 41st and 42nd Division Reconnaissance Companies, artillery units from the 4th and 7th Field Artillery Battalions, and intelligence units of the 4th Infantry Division.

Tubalado said the successful operations further demonstrate the declining strength and operational capability of the NCMRC.

Maj. Gen. Marion T. Angcao, commander of the 4th Infantry Division, said the operation reflects the military's continuing efforts to prevent the resurgence of communist insurgency in Bukidnon and nearby provinces.

"This development signifies another setback for the NPA. We remain resolute in our mission to dismantle the remaining armed groups and ensure that peace and development continue to flourish in our communities," Angcao said.

He added that the military aims to sustain the momentum of peace efforts in Northern Mindanao following the declaration of Stable Internal Peace and Security across the entire Caraga Region.

Angcao said continued collaboration among security forces, local government units, stakeholders, and communities remains essential in achieving lasting peace in the region.