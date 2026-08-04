"Your Honor, please, what I call that is not prima facie evidence. If I was asked, it was a scam," Kapunan said.

Defense counsel Michael Poa immediately objected, asking the Senate impeachment court to strike the remark from the record. The court granted the request.

The exchange stemmed from Kapunan's questioning on the 2015 Joint Circular governing the release, use, liquidation, and audit of confidential and intelligence funds.

She cited a provision stating that the failure of an accountable officer to liquidate public funds upon demand constitutes prima facie evidence that the funds were used for personal benefit.

Wamil testified that the circular creates a presumption that unliquidated funds were converted for the personal use of accountable officers.

He also said the agency head bears responsibility for ensuring confidential funds are spent only for authorized purposes.

Asked about unexplained expenditures, Wamil said there is a presumption that the funds were converted for personal use or benefit.

Despite the court striking her statement, Kapunan stood by her remarks during a press briefing after the morning session.

She argued that the alleged misuse of confidential funds amounted to a scam because money appropriated for confidential operations was allegedly spent for purposes outside the rules.

Kapunan likened it to a child asking a parent for money for one purpose but spending it on something else, saying that in this case, "the Filipino people" were the ones allegedly deceived.

"Who is being scammed right now is not a mother. She is scamming the public. The worth of the scam is P612 million," Kapunan said.

She added that the alleged use of questionable recipient names in confidential fund documents further misled the public.