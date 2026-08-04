The crowning moment for the 21-year old also led her to landing the 20th spot in the World Tennis rankings from a previous career high of 28th.

For solons at the lower house, the victory was far more than just a personal victory, it was a moment that brought immense pride to the country and its people.

“She has brought immense pride for her great accomplishment, not only personally for herself but for all her compatriots and for the entire country,” House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos said.

“We are proud of her, the whole nation is proud of her,” he added.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, on the other hand, commended Eala for setting an example for young Filipinos that could be thinking about picking up a tennis racket amid a country that was predominantly invested in sports like basketball and volleyball.

Through his own resolution, Tiangco said that he sought to recognize the tennis star’s commitment and persistence to sharpen her craft and elevate Philippine tennis to newer heights.

“The best tribute we can give Alex is to make sure she is not the last Filipino to reach this level,” he said.

The solon stressed that it was important for the current administration to invest in programs that encourage grassroots sports development through facilities and support systems that allow players to expand the sport of tennis throughout the country.

Tiangco mentioned that sports development was a good investment for the country as it empowered the youth to develop their abilities, and learn important values.

“When we invest in young athletes, we are investing in discipline, perseverance, excellence, and national price. Alex Eala has shown us the return of that investment.”