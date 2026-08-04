The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and other government agencies, has launched Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 1, Series of 2026, which streamlines and digitalizes the processes for the acquisition, construction, development, and disposition of housing projects nationwide.

"The Joint Memorandum Circular brings together 15 participating agencies [including ARTA] through a coordinated implementation that removes duplication, facilitates housing applications, and enables homes to reach Filipino families within a shorter period," ARTA Secretary and Director General Ernesto Perez said in his opening remarks.

The agreement was also signed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Land Registration Authority (LRA), National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), National Electrification Administration (NEA), and other partner agencies.