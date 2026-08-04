One shipment, valued at about P20 million, was declared as "shelves" and was voluntarily abandoned by its consignee. The second shipment, also worth around P20 million, was declared as "ceramic cups."

A physical inspection confirmed that both containers contained fireworks and firecrackers instead of the declared goods.

"Kung makikita natin, epektibo ang screening process natin. Iba't ibang klaseng kontrabando ang nahaharang natin, kaya sana itigil na ng mga smugglers ang illegal na importasyon. Mauubos lang ang puhunan niyo," Nepomuceno said.

The importation of finished firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices is prohibited under Republic Act No. 7183 and its implementing rules.

The seized shipments will be turned over to the appropriate government agencies for the filing of charges and eventual disposal.