Angara pushes stronger school security after Tacloban shooting

Angara visited the school and personally met with teachers and non-teaching personnel to assess their condition and discuss immediate support measures in the aftermath of the incident.

The Department of Education (DepEd) chief assured school personnel that psychosocial support services would be provided, while guidance counselors would be deployed to help students cope with the trauma caused by the attack.

Angara also met with local government officials, members of the Philippine National Police, and representatives from DepEd field offices to discuss the circumstances surrounding the shooting that occurred on 22 June.

He stressed the need to strengthen security protocols to ensure the safety of students, teachers and school staff.

The education secretary likewise urged law enforcement agencies and other government offices to intensify efforts to keep schools and surrounding communities safe.

Angara thanked Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, Vice Mayor Raymund Romualdez, the Philippine National Police, the Schools Division Office of Tacloban City, and the DepEd Regional Office VIII for their immediate response to the incident.

The shooting is under investigation, with authorities continuing to determine the circumstances and possible motives behind the attack.