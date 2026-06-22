DepEd deploys crisis teams after Tacloban school shooting

The education department said it was also coordinating with relevant government agencies to provide medical assistance and psychosocial support to affected learners and school personnel.

"To address the immediate emotional toll of this tragedy, the Department is working hand-in-hand with relevant government agencies to deploy critical medical assistance and appropriate psychosocial interventions for the affected learners and personnel," it said.

Police earlier reported that two armed suspects opened fire inside at San Jose National High School on Monday morning.

Three students were killed while five others sustained injuries. Authorities later arrested two male suspects, one of whom was reportedly a student of the school. Investigators have yet to establish a motive for the attack.

The agency said the central office was mobilizing assistance for affected learners while urging the public to respect the privacy and dignity of the children involved and allow authorities to conduct an impartial investigation.

"The safety, well-being, and mental health of our learners and personnel remain among the Department's highest and most uncompromisable priorities," DepEd said.

Police said security around the school had been reinforced as the investigation continues. Authorities also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could hamper the probe.