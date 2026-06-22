DepEd condemns shooting incident inside Tacloban school

The Department also said it is now mobilizing assistance to affected learners.

DepEd likewise urged the public to respect the privacy and dignity of all children involved and to allow the proper authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry.

"The safety, well-being, and mental health of our learners and personnel remain among the Department’s highest and most uncompromisable priorities. We remain committed to ensuring that our schools are secure, supportive environments for all," it said.

DepEd said considers the "shooting incident" as a high-alert situation.

"Our central office officials, alongside regional and division office personnel, are actively on the ground, coordinating closely with school authorities and law enforcement to secure the premises and ensure safety, security, and protection," DepEd said.

"To address the immediate emotional toll of this tragedy, the Department is working hand-in-hand with relevant government agencies to deploy critical medical assistance and appropriate psychosocial interventions for the affected learners and personnel," the agency added.

Initial police investigation showed that the shooting incident occured at around 9 a.m. inside the school premises. Three students died, while five others sustained injuries and were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects, a child in conflict with the law, was immediately arrested by responding police officers, while another suspect remains at large.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the motive of the killing.