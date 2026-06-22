QC launches first Pride Talks

Queer Rights were highlighted as the Quezon City government launched its first QC Pride Talks on Monday
Led by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, the Ted Talk-style forum event gathered personalities like Former Bataan 1st District Representative Geraldine Roman, Akbayan Partylist Representative Percival Cedana and other advocates for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“Welcome to the first edition of QC Pride Talks, where we will discuss all matters related to queer rights — [there are] no holds barred here because it is time to talk about this, discuss it, and take action on it,” Belmonte said in a statement.
Topics discussed in the QC Pride Talks include queer lived experiences, chosen and legal realities, bodily Autonomy and Healthcare, and generational pride.
“We have many allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community with us today to share their respective experiences and insights,” the Quezon City Mayor pointed out.