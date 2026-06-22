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QC launches first Pride Talks

Quezon City launched its the first ever QC Pride Talk with the theme "Everything You Need to Know About Queer Rights" at the MICE Center, Monday, 22 June. The TED Talk-style forum featured inspiring stories, experiences, and discussions from the LGBTQIA+ community. (PHOTO FROM of QC Mayor Joy Belmonte)
Quezon City launched its the first ever QC Pride Talk with the theme "Everything You Need to Know About Queer Rights" at the MICE Center, Monday, 22 June. The TED Talk-style forum featured inspiring stories, experiences, and discussions from the LGBTQIA+ community. (PHOTO FROM of QC Mayor Joy Belmonte)
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Queer Rights were highlighted as the Quezon City government launched its first QC Pride Talks on Monday

Led by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, the Ted Talk-style forum event gathered personalities like Former Bataan 1st District Representative Geraldine Roman, Akbayan Partylist Representative Percival Cedana and other advocates for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Welcome to the first edition of QC Pride Talks, where we will discuss all matters related to queer rights — [there are] no holds barred here because it is time to talk about this, discuss it, and take action on it,” Belmonte said in a statement.

Quezon City launched its the first ever QC Pride Talk with the theme "Everything You Need to Know About Queer Rights" at the MICE Center, Monday, 22 June. The TED Talk-style forum featured inspiring stories, experiences, and discussions from the LGBTQIA+ community. (PHOTO FROM of QC Mayor Joy Belmonte)
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Quezon City launched its the first ever QC Pride Talk with the theme "Everything You Need to Know About Queer Rights" at the MICE Center, Monday, 22 June. The TED Talk-style forum featured inspiring stories, experiences, and discussions from the LGBTQIA+ community. (PHOTO FROM of QC Mayor Joy Belmonte)
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Topics discussed in the QC Pride Talks include queer lived experiences, chosen and legal realities, bodily Autonomy and Healthcare, and generational pride.

“We have many allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community with us today to share their respective experiences and insights,” the Quezon City Mayor pointed out.

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