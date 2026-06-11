Belmonte leads inclusive ‘Graduation Rights’ ceremony

A total of 223 members of the LGBTQIA+ community participated in the city’s third annual Graduation Rights ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Cubao district.
The local government of Quezon City led by Mayor Joy Belmonte recognized participants from various sectors, including youth, government workers, and uniformed personnel across diverse ages and backgrounds.
The symbolic ceremony allows queer individuals who were previously barred or discouraged from marching in traditional graduations using their preferred gender expression to experience a formal graduation.
“We are writing a different version of this achievement in your life. This time, you get to be who you are always meant to be,” Belmonte said in her address. “You are the main character of your own life.”
The graduation ceremony is held every June in celebration of Pride Month. Belmonte noted that hundreds of residents registered to take part in this year’s event.
“This is why I admire the courage of every queer individual who shows some of their identity,” Belmonte said.
Quezon City is frequently cited as one of the most progressive local governments in Metro Manila regarding policies aimed at promoting inclusivity and protecting LGBTQIA+ rights.