Evan enters new era with “Ride or Die,” reflects on finding his 'true self'

"It may sound a bit philosophical, but I think life is a process of finding one's true self," he said. "As I continue making music, I think I'll find the version of myself that is most true to who I am."

Belift Lab positioned the debut single as a showcase of his expanded artistic input, noting his involvement in writing, composing, producing both tracks, and contributing to visual direction. The project presents two contrasting songs: the alternative rock lead track “Ride or Die” and the indie-pop B-side “Overflow,” designed to highlight different sides of his sound.

Evan traced the inspiration for “Ride or Die” back to short videos of live rock performances he encountered online, which shaped his interest in a more raw and energetic approach to music.

"Watching them, I thought, 'This is pure music in its rawest form,'" he said. "That made me want to make music like that too. 'Ride or Die' came from adding elements that could make that music even more fun. I worked on it with the mindset of doing what I wanted to do without worries or concerns."

He described the pairing of the two songs as intentional, meant to present contrasting moods that reflect his evolving direction as a solo artist.

"I wanted the two tracks to give completely different feelings," he said. "In a way, they are the genres I want to do, and the genres I can do well. I think that kind of alternativeness is my identity."

Beyond genre exploration, Evan also emphasized the emotional intent behind the release, saying he hopes the music can offer support to listeners going through difficult moments.

"I hope many people can find hope and comfort through this single," Evan said. "Just as the music of artists I loved did for me, I hope my music can become more than hope for someone — maybe even a reason to keep living."

When discussing what would feel like success for the project, he downplayed commercial measures in favor of audience connection and reception of the songs themselves.

"The thing I want to hear most is that the songs themselves are good," he said. "If even one person finds comfort through my music in any way, I would be satisfied."

Evan is set to continue promoting the single through live appearances, including “The Fillin' Live with Evan,” a busking event along the Han River, as well as scheduled performances at the 2026 Busan One Asia Festival and KCON LA 2026.