BGYO enters new era

BGYO is ushering in a fresh chapter in their music journey with the release of their new EP, On Demand, which celebrates the excitement and ease of modern love through a digital-age lens. Fresh from representing the Philippines at the D.U.N.K. Music Festival 2026 in Japan, the group leans into a sound inspired by streaming culture, social media, and the ever-present nature of new media in everyday life.

In a statement, the group shared that the concept reflects their desire to stay connected with fans in every moment, mirroring how modern platforms make connection constant and accessible.