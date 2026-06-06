BGYO enters new era

BGYO is ushering in a fresh chapter in their music journey with the release of their new EP, On Demand, which celebrates the excitement and ease of modern love through a digital-age lens. Fresh from representing the Philippines at the D.U.N.K. Music Festival 2026 in Japan, the group leans into a sound inspired by streaming culture, social media, and the ever-present nature of new media in everyday life.
In a statement, the group shared that the concept reflects their desire to stay connected with fans in every moment, mirroring how modern platforms make connection constant and accessible.
The seven-track EP blends pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences, featuring songs “Fresh,” “Forever Tonight,” “Sinta,” “Mean Girl,” “Life’s Too Short,” “Raindrop,” and “Trono,” showcasing what they describe as their most defined “BGYO sound” yet.
Leading the release is “Forever Tonight,” a heartfelt track about wanting to make a fleeting moment last forever, co-written by members Mikki and Nate alongside international collaborators.