A 21-year-old student was found dead beside his motorcycle along a farm-to-market road in Barangay Capangdanan, Bantay, Ilocos Sur, early Sunday morning, 2 August.
According to the Bantay Municipal Police Station, the incident was reported at around 6:20 a.m. after a jogger discovered the victim lying in a flooded rice field beside the road.
Police said the jogger was passing through the area at around 6 a.m. when he noticed the victim lying motionless next to his motorcycle. He immediately reported the incident to authorities.
Responding officers arrived at the scene at approximately 6:25 a.m. and conducted an initial investigation.
The attending physician declared the victim dead at 6:35 a.m.
Initial police findings showed no signs of foul play at the scene. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the student's death.
The investigation is ongoing.