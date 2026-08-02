A 21-year-old student was found dead beside his motorcycle along a farm-to-market road in Barangay Capangdanan, Bantay, Ilocos Sur, early Sunday morning, 2 August.

According to the Bantay Municipal Police Station, the incident was reported at around 6:20 a.m. after a jogger discovered the victim lying in a flooded rice field beside the road.

Police said the jogger was passing through the area at around 6 a.m. when he noticed the victim lying motionless next to his motorcycle. He immediately reported the incident to authorities.